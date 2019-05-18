A Cedartown High School alum now working on her degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham was given an award for her schoolwork as the academic year comes to a close.
Holly Robinson — a neuroscience major and a member of the UAB Honors College — joined a group of other scholars at the school who have been named to date as Goldwater Scholars, given by the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation.
Robinson, a graduate from the Class of 2016 at Cedartown High School, is studying neuroscience with a minor in music. She works in the lab of Dr. Lucas Pozzo-Miller and has already earned authorship on a publication and presented her work at national conferences.
Robinson plans to pursue a doctorate in neuroscience and conduct research on the circuitry underlying social communication behaviors. She is pursuing a personalized path in the UAB Honors College.
“Receiving the Goldwater Scholarship is an honor to me because it means there are distinguished scientists who think that I can and will succeed in a career in science,” Robinson said. “Receiving this honor has given me a sense that perhaps a career in science isn’t as far-fetched as I once believed.”
The Goldwater Scholarship program began in 1989 with the purpose of encouraging outstanding students to pursue careers in engineering, mathematics and the natural sciences. Since its first award in 1989, the foundation has bestowed 8,132 scholarships worth approximately $65 million.
Honors this year also went to Baraa Hijaz of Montgomery, Alabama and Garrett Sager of Hoover, Alabama.
Each year, UAB may nominate up to four outstanding sophomore and junior students in the science, technology, engineering and math fields for scholarships awarded by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation.
The foundation grants each recipient a scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year that covers the cost of tuition, fees, books, and room and board up to a maximum of $7,500 per year.