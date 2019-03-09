Students at Rockmart High School are planning a fun event in April in order to give back to a local organization.
The third annual Run at the Rock 5K Color Run and Walk will be held on April 27 by FBLA students who are fundraising for a non-profit group in downtown Rockmart.
For the past two years, the event hosted at Rockmart High School served as a fundraiser for FBLA’s National Charity Partner, March of Dimes, but this year, the local FBLA members made the decision to use their biggest annual fundraiser to help those locally by contributing to the Rockmart Homeless Initiative.
The Rockmart Homeless Initiative (RHI) is located on South Marble Street in downtown Rockmart. The organization serves as a support center for those who are on the streets and have no other options. RHI is always in need of financial assistance for food, clothing and other items, which is why Rockmart High’s FBLA chapter wanted to step in and make a contribution.
Last year, the FBLA students had 93 participants in the 5k and raised $1,000 for March of Dimes, and hope this year’s event is just as successful for RHI with their goal of 100 participants and $1,500.
Rockmart High School Senior and FBLA Chapter President Montana Barber enjoys the preparation for the event and is excited about this year’s new beneficiary.
“I’m looking forward to this fundraiser because its our third annual event,” Barber said. “I hope it will be our biggest and best one yet.”
“We think that we can bring our community together more this year because RHI is a local non-profit that is new and needs attention,” Barber added.
The 5k Color Run and Walk will be hosted at Rockmart High School on April 27, with the event starting at 8 a.m.
Pre-registration is now taking place for $20, which includes a t-shirt; the price will increase on March 15. For more information, visit Rockmart High School FBLA Chapter 5752’s Facebook page or contact Janet Dover at jdover@polk.k12.ga.us.