Bring out the bells and noisemakers and join the pep rally supporting the Cedartown Bulldogs on Thursday evening for the third annual Burning of the Yellow Jacket event.
The pep rally is coming up at Worldview Baptist Church starts at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 500 N. College Dr., Cedartown.
All are welcome to take part in continuing the tradition and pump up the Bulldogs football team ahead of their Friday night game hosting Rockmart.
Visit the Worldview Baptist Church Facebook page to find out more.