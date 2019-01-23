The Cedartown Performing Arts Center is hosting it’s third annual art gala ‘A Night with Local Artists’ on March 23rd, 2019.
The Skellenger Gallery will host over 150 works of art and guests will enjoy an evening of live music, hors d’oeuvres, and an opportunity to engage in conversation with other artists and community members.
“We would like to extend an invitation to local artists to display their artwork in the Skellenger Gallery. ‘A Night with Local Artists’ focuses on showcasing the tremendous talents of artists from the region. The gallery will be open to all art whether it be abstract, landscape, ceramic, portrait, stained glass, pottery, etc.” Oscar Guzman, CPAC Director, said. “Our guests will have the opportunity to purchase art, meet all of the artists, and have their red carpet photo taken.”
Entry to display artwork is free of charge; artists are welcome to sell their artwork, donate artwork to be on permanent display, or work can be listed as NFS.
A Night with Local Artists is open to the general public. The gala will be held on March 23 at 7 p.m. and donations are accepted (but not required) for entry.
Details for registering can be found at www.CedartownShows.com, and alternative arrangements can be made for dropping off the artwork. Limited display cases are available for ceramic work. Registration forms can be submitted via e-mail at oguzman@cedartownshows.com.