Members of the Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., worshipped at Antioch Baptist Church in Bremen on Sunday, August 25 to observe International Day of Prayer.
This is one of seven Community Impact Days that will be observed annually by the sorority.
Considering all that is occurring in the United States and around the world, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., encouraged members of the sorority to worship and pray together as a sign of solidarity and to make intercessions for peace in the world, and to pray a covering over its sisterhood and the work they perform in “service to all mankind."
Collectively, at 7:08 p.m. within respective time zones, members also paused in prayer to observe this Impact Day.
“The purpose of the International Day of Prayer is one of our primary initiatives of the Alpha Kappa Alpha International program, ‘Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service,’” their release on the International Day of Prayer stated.
Theta Omicron Omega will continue to fulfill its purpose to meet the needs of local and global communities by continuing to implement the 2018-2022 International Program, “Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service”, led by our 30th International President, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover.
“Chapters across the globe came together to demonstrate acts of prayers done through joint worship”, said Sherry Turner, Theta Omicron Omega Chapter President.
To learn more about AKA service programs in the four counties that the chapter serves, please visit https://www.facebook.com/thetaomicronomega