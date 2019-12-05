Theta Omicron Omega chapter Observes AKA National Family Caregivers' Day

The International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Glenda Glover, called all members and chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. to observe AKA National Family Caregivers' Day on November 15, 2019 and throughout the month of November.
Theta Omicron Omega observed their second AKA Caregivers’ Day on Nov. 17, 2019 by hosting an afternoon at the West Cinemas Theatre in Cedartown, Georgia where caregivers and sorority members were treated to the “Upside” movie and concessions. The movie stars Kevin Hart as a caregiver.
A caregiver helps another person with daily grooming, medical and/or physical care, and/or finance management due to advanced age, disease, mental disorders, or disability.
Like so many in the Black community, caregivers are usually unpaid family members.
According to a 2015 study by the National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP, almost 44 million Americans serve as caregivers to adults or children, and according to the Institute on Aging, 75% of caregivers are female and most work outside the home.
The Nov. 15 event provided Theta Omicron Omega Chapter the opportunity to provide some caring time for these individuals who often place the needs of family members and others before their own.
Theta Omicron Omega recognizes that caregiving is challenging, and the toll that caregiving can take is not merely financial. Higher levels of depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges are common among those who provide care for a relative or friend. In honor of AKA Caregivers' Day, our local sorority is providing a State-by-State Guide for Family Caregivers from the Family Caregiver Alliance National Center on Caregiving. This Family Care Navigator helps caregivers locate public, non-profit, and private programs along with services nearest their loved ones whether living at home or in a residential facility.
Click http://www.caregiver.org/family-care-navigator for resources to assist in relieving a caregiver's burden.
"In observance of our second AKA Caregivers' Day, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to sorority members and all others serving in the role of caregiver. Alpha Kappa Alpha honors each of you for the selfless service you render to make life better for others," Sherry Turner, President of Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., said.
Turner added that "Members of the caregiver community, please be assured that Alpha Kappa Alpha cares for you, and we are thankful for the opportunity to be able to demonstrate our commitment and appreciation to you."
To learn more about AKA service programs in the four counties that the chapter serves, please visit https://www.facebook.com/thetaomicronomega or www.too1908.org.