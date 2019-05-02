The Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is once again inviting locals to an evening of information and aid with their upcoming financial seminar.
Those interested in learning to better manage their money can visit the Women's Building, 415 Wissahickon Ave., Cedartown, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
Last year's seminar saw financial expert Greg Carter speak on various financial tips such as the importance of life insurance and preparing an emergency fund. He encouraged saving at least three to six months worth of funds for emergency use, and gave general advice on avoiding debt.
More information on the sorority and its happenings can be found at https://www.facebook.com/thetaomicronomega/.