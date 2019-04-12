A Happy 5th Birthday goes out to The Perch on Marble in downtown Rockmart, who are celebrating that and everything spring this weekend with a special event at their store located at 116 N. Marble St., Rockmart.
When they open Saturday morning, they'll begin getting ready for the 11 a.m. event which includes a visit from the Easter Bunny, a Hunt for the Golden Egg, giveaways, prizes and refreshments. Additionally, those who stop by The Perch on Marble have an opportunity to come take part in a warehouse sale of His Word Clothing as well.
The Egg-Stravaganza open house will wrap up at 3 p.m. when the store closes.
Events started today during a 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. celebration to open the Open House.
Visit The Perch on Marble on their Facebook, or at their website at theperchonmarble.com. They are open regularly 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.