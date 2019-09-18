There’s a new store in Cedartown that has a treasure for everyone, and a weekend celebration is planned to introduce customers to The Old Shop on Main Street.
Owners Lynn Mitchell and Jan Thomas celebrated their opening day with a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 3. The pair have filled up their Main Street storefront with vendor spaces offering a variety of items, from antique furniture pieces to collectibles that every model railroad enthusiast would appreciate.
The pair wanted to bring a store that would provide Cedartown customers a chance to find something a little different than other establishments around the area.
“Jan had been in a different business and they were closing it, and we talked about it for over two years,” Mitchell said. “We decided that Cedartown needed something they could come to and buy good treasures for each other.”
All local vendors have secured space within The Old Shop. Mitchell said there are 14 booths up and running, with a waiting list for other sellers to offer their wares.
“People are very interested in being here, so maybe this will inspire other people to go into business on Main Street,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the shop will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
The store will be holding a grand opening ceremony this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21. Visit the store at 410 Main Street, or call ahead to inquire about specific items at 770-546-9682. Visit their Facebook page to see what vendors have on sale at https://www.facebook.com/theoldshoponmain/.