No one likes to get sick. Everyone can agree on that statement, right?
Whether it is the common cold, or more serious diseases, the consequences of illness can range from spending a couple of days in bed with mom’s variation of chicken soup, to a trip to the morgue under a white sheet.
So when sitting down with local health officials during the August observance of National Immunization Awareness Month, when they say how important it is to have updated shots of all kinds, it is worth listening to their sound advice.
After all, it is a requirement for youth heading into the classrooms at different age levels to get updated immunization records, all the way through when students head off to college. The need for boosters to prevent diseases like tetanus shot (needed every 10 years) or to go in annually for a flu vaccine last well into adulthood, and when reaching elder years the need to fight other diseases that can pose a real risk to life becomes ever greater.
Even though being stuck by a needle is no fun for anyone, immunizations are vital to ensuring that when populations continue to grow exponentially now and in decades to come, future generations aren’t plagued by the awful ailments that took centuries to fight off and aren’t completely eradicated.
The hard truth is that no one wants to return to the days of children being struck down at a young age by out-of-control infections that can spread from one household to the next without thought of who is inside, and what damage is being done in the process.
Vaccines therefore are needed most of all to keep people healthy and safe, and never again having to know the pain of being unable to control diseases like polio, the measles, hepatitis and so many more.
Fighting more than the common cold
There are plenty of diseases out there that aren’t worth playing the odds against at all. Hepatitis B is a good example.
This infectious virus is usually picked up from contact with already infected blood or bodily fluids, and goes about attacking the liver, and though many usually have no symptoms it can cause the development of cirrhosis and liver cancer.
One reason why there aren’t a plethora of Hepatitis B cases in the United States is a widespread program of immunization via a vaccine that was developed in 1982 to prevent it from continuing to cause ill effect on the population as a whole.
Another is diphtheria. It is a bacterial infection of the nose and throat, and usually causes malaise, fever, and sore throat in those who contract it. The gunk that develops in the back of the throat can block the airway however, and that makes it a prime candidate for killing off younger children without some sort of medication to fight it off.
In the vaccine health officials call “TDaP” or “DTaP” depending on who one asks, diphtheria makes up the “D.” Tetanus usually contracted when coming into contact with punctures of some kind, is also known as lockjaw. In 2015, it caused some 59,000 deaths worldwide, and those were completely preventable since a vaccine has been in place since it was developed in 1924.
The list goes on and on.
What’s important to remember is this as well: no actual live viruses or bacteria are ever injected into a patient.
It’s a common theory that is wrong people pose for their reason or getting sick with the flu even after receiving a season vaccination. Usually when that occurs in a patient, it has more to do with when an individual was previously exposed to a flu virus variant.
So when vaccinations for a wide range of diseases are injected into patients, no actual living organism is going inside the body. Instead, those developing the vaccine use portions of inactive and dead virus or bacterium, which then causes an immune system response that will from then on be communicated around the body and prevent future infection attempts from being successful.
Think of vaccination in the same way as learning a skill. It takes practice and dedication to learn something new. Vaccines are the body’s way of learning those new skills and improving, but with outside assistance.
Much needed shots
Making sure diseases where vaccinations exist get out to the public whether through the Polk County Health Department or via a primary care physician is the job of Janet Eberhart, immunizations coordinator for the ten-county public health district in Northwest Georgia.
She’s required to audit thousands of records of youth across the area to ensure that everyone has the shots they need on record to keep not only themselves safe from diseases like measles, mumps and rubella.
“We’re required to audit all schools public and private,” she said. “I audit all the records for daycares, Pre-K, Kindergarten and all 7th graders,” she said.
That is around 19,000 to 20,000 individual records a year.
“When you look at the overall picture, it is usually only one or two percent who don’t get immunized,” she said. “Typically Polk County runs right up there at 98 to 99 percent in compliance.”
Each age group requires a variety of shots during different times in their lives. For instance, youth need several rounds of does through their early months in life for Hepatits B shots, and then will need a catch-up later in their early years to ensure they stay safe. DTaP vaccinations are required at 2 months, 4 months and 6 months of age, and then later in the 15 through 18 month range and then a fifth dose by the time they hit 4 to 6 years old.
(Find a full list of vaccinations online with the story this week at Polkstandardjournal.com.)
“Coming into Pre-K and Kindergarten, children should be vaccinated against 14 different diseases coming into the classroom,” she said.
Many vaccines are also combined into one shot with certain diseases, making them easier to assimilate through the population as a whole.
That part matters as well, having a high number of individuals who are immunized against a disease versus a small number. This is where the idea of “herd immunity” comes from, because once a certain number of individuals have been vaccinated against a potential disease threat – say polio as a good for instance – the rate of infection grows less and less.
Therefore, it makes it harder for the disease to spread from one person to the next and the disease ultimately decreases to a point where it is rare someone contracts a vaccinated disease.
Polio is a good example. Since the creation of the vaccine in 1955, and then an oral version added for commercial use since 1961, has decreased the number of cases drastically.
Worldwide, the number of cases went from an estimated 350,000 annually to just 22 in 2017. It is almost completely eradicated from industrial society due to vaccination efforts.
Vaccinations are easy
A lot of people will go to a local health department to receive vaccinations for either their children or themselves.
Enough to where Polk County Health Department Nursing Director Malindy Ely said it is best to make an appointment before coming to get updated shots.
“Because we are short of nursing staff right now, we schedule people two days a week,” Ely said. “We don’t turn people away who come in, but we do let them know they’re going to have a wait and a lot of them choose to make an appointment and come back.”
Schools then get an appointment card from those who have come in to get their shots for their children to head to the classroom, and Ely said Polk School District has been an easy partner in making sure that students get their updated shots in a timely fashion.
“We do offer immunizations year-round,” she said. “During a high demand season we try to add some extra appointment times in… There’s always kids who are starting Pre-K and Kindergarten, and they all have to have the hearing, vision and dental screens done so usually they get all that as a one-stop shop.”
Ely said surges in demand for youth vaccinations come during the spring for registration requirements and then right before school starts after parents and children return from summer vacations.
Appointments can be made at the health department by calling 770-749-2270.
The vaccines carried locally are usually for the most common causes, so those seeking to get more specific shots because of the need of travel to exotic locations (think a missionary trip to Central America, for instance) they’ll need to check with doctors and make private appointments with specialists to receive what doses they need before making and plans to leave the country.
Additionally, health officials also implore people to utilize clinics that provide seasonal flu shots, and for those who are above the age of 65 to also receive vaccines for pneumonia and shingles.
Of course, there are doubters and detractors when it comes to whether one should immunize, and some exemptions do apply. For instance the state will allow for those who have real religious convictions to apply for documents that say they aren’t required to be immunized. Once received, it applies for the lifetime of the individual.
A second, and more serious exemption also applies. Those who are for some reason allergic to immunizations also can receive a doctor’s note to avoid shots that could pose serious health risks.
That specific exemption is re-evaluated annually, and is meant to ensure that children who previously couldn’t handle shots are checked up on to see if maybe their needed boosters can finally be given.
No single person without a specific reason for not getting vaccinated should avoid a shot. Yes, it hurts.
But the pain one feels in the arm for a few minutes is much less than that of the muscle spasms of tetanus, or the awful symptoms that come about from meningitis.
These are completely preventable, and so long as society has the will to continue to fight against diseases many more will be added to that list in the near and far future.