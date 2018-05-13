Expect to see a lot of activity off West Avenue in Cedartown as the week gets underway locally and the HON Company undertakes to conduct a practice drill for one of the worst case scenarios in the community.
The company sent out a statement on Friday announced that this coming Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m., the facility is partnering with local officials to conduct a disaster drill.
"This is part of The HON Company’s on-going efforts to ensure the safety of its members and assist local emergency services in training and preparedness," the statement said.
Officials added that local residents will be seeing an increased number of public safety emergency vehicles in the area -- including helicopter medical support -- and they are hoping not to alarm anyone.
"The company kindly asks the public to keep a safe distance from the exercise," HON's statement read.
Check back for more on the upcoming exercise after it's conclusion later this coming week.