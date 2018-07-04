Some 242 years ago, founding fathers put out a statement for all to read, one of rebellion and a claim to freedom.
Thomas Jefferson, who drafted the letter to King George in Great Britain, wrote “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Those who submitted the Declaration of Independence had a lot of complaints, even some that still echo true today in both domestic and foreign politics. Despite those, the tenants remain true that all citizens want essentially the same thing: to live, to be free and to be happy while doing it all.
Yet the eight year conflict that followed the declaration saw the United States of America gain freedom from foreign rulers, and six years after the war establish the law of the land still in use as the framework for a nation of laws, the Constitution.
Jefferson’s eloquent lists of grievances against the king were the first words of a nation, and now we celebrate the release of the birth certificate of the United States. The country’s birthday in years since -- July 4th – has evolved into an annual celebration family and friends, where all can enjoy barbecue and fireworks throughout the day surrounded by the colors red, white and blue.
Polk County joins in that party this week as people gather for the holiday, but don’t expect a big gathering and public fireworks display.
That won’t be happening until later in the month, when locals and visitors alike can enjoy a fireworks show as the Homespun Festival in Rockmart comes to a close.
Anyone wanting to enjoy a fireworks show will need to head up to Rome tonight (Wednesday) for their big event at Ridge Ferry Park. Technically festivities begin at 3 p.m., which includes a Kids Zone ($5 arm band allows for play all day) along with vendors.
Music starts at 6 p.m., along with several contests and Little Known Letter takes the stage at 8 p.m. before the main event after it gets dark. Most of the festivities in Rome are free, but food and the Kid Zone will require extra cash for the day.
Those who want something to do after the holiday can go to the 2018 independence at the Pole Barn at Taylor Farm Park this coming Saturday.
Festivities, include children's games and activities, line dancing, hula hula contest and celebrity look a like contest. Various other vendors will be available. Alcohol is prohibited.
The event in Paulding County starts at 5 p.m., and concludes once it gets dark with a fireworks show.