The Clay Birch proudly became the newest member of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce during a ceremony to kick off August.
Members of the community gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting at The Clay Birch on Thursday, Aug. 2.
This local boutique offers both men’s and women’s clothing in a wide range of sizes as well as home decor and gifts. Items can be purchased either in-store or online at theclaybirch.com.
The business is located at 1075 Nathan Dean Bypass in Rockmart, in the Triangle Foods shopping center. Their current hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.
Owner Tracy Clay appreciates the community’s support as she contin-ues to grow her business.