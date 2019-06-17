It doesn’t seem so long ago that The Clay Birch was just opening up in the Triangle Shopping Center.
Now the local shop owned by Tracy Clay has turned a year old, celebrating their anniversary on June 15.
The Clay Birch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Clay’s store offers a variety of items from women’s fashions and accessories to items for babies, jewelry, bath and body items, and more.
The business is located at 1075 Nathan Dean Bypass in Rockmart. Visit theclaybirch.com for more about the business.