Rockmart shoppers have a new boutique to visit: The Clay Birch.
Owner Tracy Clay’s new business is located in the Triangle Foods shopping center at 1075 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart. Their current hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 6 p.m.
After her former full-time career as a pediatric dental hygienist ended due to health problems, Clay searched for a storefront in surrounding areas such as Dallas and Hiram.
With her three sons still attending school in Rockmart, it was a clear choice to keep her new venture close to home.
“I felt that our community needed a store like this,” Clay said.
The store’s website, theclaybirch.com, offers the same women’s clothing and gift items that are sold in the boutique, which are available in a wide range of sizes.
Online shoppers have the convenient option for shipping as well as in-store pick-up.
Clay said, “I hope the store will continue to grow and evolve.”
She plans to sell men’s clothing in the near future.
The Clay Birch opened their doors for the first time on June 7, but a grand opening event is planned for the end of July.
Clay plans to host a “Back to School” event with discounts for school teachers.
As well, Clay hopes to hear feedback and suggestions from customers about items they would like to see on the shelves.