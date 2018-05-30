Last month my family scratched the Grand Canyon off our bucket list. To be more specific it was one of the few items still remaining on my 83 year old Dad’s travel bucket list.
Some may ask what is so special about a big hole in the ground? But once you’ve seen it you understand why it one of the 7 Natural Wonders of the World. I mean a hole 277 miles long, up to 18 miles wide, and up to 1 mile deep is a BIG hole.
A wonder so large has many unique and exciting ways to experience it. A few I can personally recommend at the South Rim are:
♦ A stay at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel, in Williams, AZ followed by an historic ride on the Grand Canyon Railway with real, restored locomotives and vintage cars was certainly a favorite of ours. The train ride to and from Williams, AZ to the Grand Canyon includes entertainment such as musicians who roam the train playing the tunes of the West. Each car (I highly recommend the Luxury Dome car) has a Passenger Service Attendant who will share facts about the area and the canyon and help you maximize your time while at the South Rim, not to mention providing snacks and drinks. And of course, there are cowboys! Each morning before the train leaves, the Cataract Creek Gang and the Marshal square off at the Williams Depot. Then later in the day, they showed back up to rob the train. I won’t share how the robbery ended.
♦ Once at the Canyon there are several guided Bus tours that are sure to please. Be sure to bring a good camera because the sites are awesome. Also, be sure to check out the El Tovar Hotel built in 1905 right on the side of the canyon. You can dine, overlooking the canyon, where previous guests such as Teddy Roosevelt, President Bill Clinton, and Sir Paul McCartney have dined and likely shared fascinating stories about how they experienced the Grand Canyon.
♦ Experiencing the Canyon by air is beyond words and a “Must Do”. Since we were a party of 8 and wanted to stay together we chose the airplane vs. the helicopter. Smaller parties may choose the helicopter and some even enjoy setting down inside the canyon and enjoying a lunch or dinner. The airplane ride lasted about 45 minutes and was smooth and complete with narration.
♦ For the younger and more adventuresome the Canyon offers numerous hiking and whitewater rafting opportunities along with the famous mule rides down into the canyon.
♦ We also chose to spend a day in the Sedona, AZ area otherwise known as the “Red Rock” area. Yes, the rocks and mountains are red. Again, the natural beauty of this area has to be personally experienced to appreciate. A great place to have dinner and watch the sun set with about the best view anywhere is The Mesa Grill on top of the plateau at the Sonora airport.