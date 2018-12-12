Walt Disney World is HUGE! It comprises 43 square miles with 4 distinct main parks; Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
It also includes 2 water parks; Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, as well as 4 golf courses, 43 hotels, a campground, more than 100 restaurants, and more.
While Walt Disney World is huge and complex it is none-the-less wonderful! Disney does things right!
If you enjoy theme parks, WDW is as good as it gets. It is safe, fun, exciting, amazing, and HAPPY. Due to its size and complexity the best trip will be one that is planned and receiving help from somebody that has experienced it is advisable.
All the details of where to stay, Fast Passes+, transportation, parking, types of tickets, number of days, what to bring, etc. can be quite mind-blowing.
However, even if you just show up and make all kinds of rookie mistakes, chances are still great that you will have a “magical” experience.
Magic Kingdom: Most people, when they think of WDW, think of Magic Kingdom which was the original park opened in 1971. This park is truly the heart of WDW and, while fun for all, is especially suited for younger children. It has adventures, rides, shows, parades, and an incredible array of Disney cartoon characters. It is also the home of the iconic Cinderella Castle.
The Magic Kingdom is divided into 5 separately themed “lands” surrounding a sixth “land” known as Main Street, USA. The other lands are Adventureland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland.
My favorite attraction was the famous Space Mountain.
Epcot: Epcot opened in 1982 and is twice as big as the Magic Kingdom. It has two main areas, Future World with a focus on technology and World Showcase which provides a glimpse into the culture, architecture, and food of about a dozen nations. My favorite attraction at Epcot was Soarin.
Hollywood Studios: Hollywood Studios has a couple of major thrill rides, two stunt shows, three daily parades, and many other exciting attractions. The park can be divided into 6 sections (Hollywood Blvd. Sunset Blvd, Echo Lake, Animation Courtyard, Mickey Ave, and Commissary Lane). My favorite attraction was probably the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.
Animal Kingdom: About 5 times the size of Magic Kingdom this park combines zoological exhibits with rides, shows, and live entertainment.
The new Pandora: World of Avatar area with its central icon, the 14-story tall hand-carved Tree of Life is nothing less than incredible. Based on the James Cameron’s Avatar movie it is a fascinating world of awe and wonder that takes theme parks to a whole new level. The Avatar Flight of Passage was, at the very top of my list of favorite Disneyworld attractions.
All of my other favorites were distant seconds and beyond. This 3D virtual reality ride is without equal anywhere. You will definitely want to get your Fast Pass+ here the first minute you can to avoid the long line.
This has just been an introduction to Disneyworld. Stay tuned for more parts to this story over the coming weeks. Contact Mike Hunter at 678-901-0993 when you are ready to visit Disneyworld and experience the magic for yourself.