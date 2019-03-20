Note: This is the first in a planned series about the Hawaiian islands.
Aloha!
While most of you think I just said “hello” to you, that is not the true or literal meaning of this well-known Hawaiian word. While it commonly used as a greeting and a farewell, the meaning to native Hawaiians is a way of life filled with love, compassion, peace, and mercy.
It conveys a sense of harmony and respect with the world around you. This is just one of the things that make a visit to Hawaii special----the people and their aloha spirit.
You will find their positivity and friendliness contagious! 98 percent of visitors to Hawaii rate their trip as excellent or above average and would recommend it to others. Hawaii is on most people’s bucket list.
The Islands of Hawaii consist of five main islands, with the largest, Hawaii, being more than double the size of the others combined. Hence, its common name of “The Big Island”.
So, what is so special about The Big Island?
♦ It has 4 of the earth’s 5 major climate zones and 8 of the 13 sub-zones (depending on the reference). Talk about diversity. You can go from dessert to tundra to monsoon within a few hours drive.
♦ You can visit the world’s most active volcano (Kīlauea). A must do on one’s first visit to the island is to spend a day in Hawaii Volcanoes Nat’l. Park, stopping at Kilauea Visitors Center & Thomas A. Jagger Museum, and end the day with a drive along the Chain of Craters Road.
♦ Colored sand beaches. Punalulu Beach is the most famous black sand beach. Papakōlea Beach or Mahana Beach is at Hawaii’s southern-most tip and only one of four green beaches in the world. Hapuna Beach (white sand), is located on the Kohala Coast on the west side of the island and is regularly voted one of the best beaches in the world. Hapuna offers perfect conditions for swimming, body boarding, and snorkeling.
♦ Gentle manta rays, with wing spans of up to 20 feet, are most visible at night when they come in to feed on plankton at various points along the Kona Coast. Companies set up giant lights on the ocean floor, enabling snorkelers and certified divers to watch the graceful rays gliding and somersaulting through the water.
♦ Enjoy several options for the magic of a sunset luau with buffets of local specialties and live Pacific Island music and dance.
♦ Beyond words spectacular views of God’s creation like:
♦ Just outside Hilo are some of the most spectacular waterfalls in all of Hawaii at Akaka Falls State Park.
♦ North of Hilo is the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden. A place of spectacular ocean vistas and nature trails meandering through an enchanting landscape of ginger, bromeliads, palms and other rare and exotic plants.
♦ Another lush beauty spot near Hilo is Liliuokalani Gardens, an idyllic Japanese garden with pagodas, a teahouse and a half-moon bridge spanning a tranquil pond.
♦ Air tours are a great way to see many of Hawaii’s geological marvels. Be it by helicopter or small plane, you can fly over the steaming craters and lava flows of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the majestic peaks of Maunakea and the waterfalls of the Hamakua Coastline on one thrilling ride.
♦ The flipside of an air tour is a submarine ride o♦ ut of Kona. Pretty cool.
This is just a small sampling of the many things to see and do on the Big Island.
Ready to go?
