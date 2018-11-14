New Orleans, besides having one of the nearest/best cruise ship ports near Polk County, offers an abundance of vacation-worthy things to see, do, experience, and especially eat!
The city is easily accessible either by a 7 hour drive or a short and often under $200 roundtrip flight from Atlanta. During special events (like Mardi Gras and various conventions and festivals) hotels can be pricey but very affordable ones can be found at most other times or just by staying outside downtown/French Quarter.
Take note that most French Quarter hotels do not have their own parking and you can expect to pay $25 or more for your car to spend the night.
So, what makes New Orleans unique or special?
My family roots are from Louisiana and I’ve lived in several areas of Louisiana at various phases of my life and I can tell you that much of what you find in New Orleans you find elsewhere in the state, it is just that New Orleans has, undeniably those things in higher concentration and intensity.
And, what are those things you might ask? Well, I like what writer Chris Rose said on the subject: “We're South Louisiana...You probably already know that we talk funny and listen to strange music and eat things you'd probably hire an exterminator to get out of your yard. We dance even if there's no radio. We talk too much and laugh too loud and live too large and, frankly, we're suspicious of others who don't.”
My interpretation of this is that people in South Louisiana live out “the good life” probably better than anybody.
They do everything with “gusto” and that is often true related to work, family, food, and celebration.
Anyway, what are some of the top things I recommend experiencing in New Orleans?
♦ Café’ Du Monde: You will find several locations of this place widely known for its beignets, square French style donuts with lot of powdered sugar.
♦ The New Orleans School of Cooking. You can actually take a class in how to make several New Orleans (both Cajun and creole) favorites and then get to eat what you cooked.
♦ National WW II Museum. Here, among many other things you can learn about Andrew Higgins, a N.O. shipbuilder that was declared by President Eisenhower to be “the man who won the war for us”.
♦ New Orleans Cemetery Tours. With a city surrounded by water and built below sea level you can understand why the graves are all in the French style and above ground. Not many places have cemeteries topping the list of must-sees but N.O. is not most places.
♦ Mardi Gras World. See the famous floats being built, try on the crazy costumes, meet the artists that make the parade happen, and even eat some famous “King Cake” all year long. (Mardi Gras is Tuesday March 5, 2019)
♦ Swamp Tours. See gators and other wildlife up close. Some of these tours allow you to experience the journey in a high-speed airboat----often another bucket list item.
♦ Boiled crawfish. Absolutely something my wife and I love and crave and miss. The “season” (when these creatures are readily available, cheap enough to afford, and big enough to enjoy and be worth the effort) is typically March to June. But….they can usually also be enjoyed between February and July.
This is just a small sampling of what New Orleans has to offer. Contact Mike Hunter at 678-901-0993 when you are ready to go to New Orleans and experience the “good life” in person.