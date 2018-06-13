There are a lot of reasons why people should pack their bags and jump aboard a ship, but here are at least seven good reasons why your next vacation should be a cruise.
1. Its practically all-inclusive! Your upfront cruise fare includes:
a. Delicious meals – breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. Most cruise lines even include room service at no additional cost.
b. Fabulous entertainment – Broadway-style production shows, comedy acts, live bands, and more.
c. Accommodations – in all sizes and styles and usually cleaned and restocked twice a day.
2. You can tailor your experience based on your budget.
a. Accommodations (anywhere from inside staterooms to balconies to spacious suites), length, destinations, cuisine, excursions, size of ship, private butlers, etc.
3. It’s a floating hotel. Travel from port to port without having to carry your suitcase and unpack each night. The best part is you can tour all day, have fun on board and wake up the next day in a new and exciting destination across the globe. During many 7 day sailings in the Caribbean guests will likely be able to experience at least four ports of call whereas a land based resort only offers the same destination each day.
4. Fun for the whole family. From tots to teens to grandparents, there is something for everyone. Children can have fun in the kids’ clubs while mom and dad go on a date. With large groups, people can choose to do different shore excursions during the day and then all meet back up on board for dinner.
5. Or fun for just the adults. While some ships specialize in family fun with water slides and amazing children’s programs, others cater to just adults with a more sophisticated and upscale ambiance, letting you take a break from the kids (and…… everyone else’s kids too).
6. Relax…or go crazy! Pamper yourself at the spa, shop the duty-free shops or attend one of the fun and interesting classes onboard. If you’re the active type, workout at the gym alone or during one of the workout classes.
Sip cool drinks by the pool, sing karaoke or just read a book on your balcony. The newest and largest ships offer extreme activities such as surf and sky diving simulators, go kart racing, bowling, ice skating, and rock climbing, to name a few.
The possibilities are endless!
7. Carnival Cruise Line’s “Great Vacation Guarantee”. To help guests overcome the “but what if I don’t like the cruise experience” concern; Carnival offers a 110 percent refund deal. If you decide within the first 24 hours of a 3 to14 day cruise that it is not for you, just notify Guest Services and they will get to work getting you a flight back home from the next port of call and refund 110 percent of your cruise fare, with no hassles and no questions.
On top of that; if you or anybody in your party that exercised the guarantee decides to give Carnival another try within 12 months they’ll give each of you a $100 onboard credit when you book another Carnival cruise.
Ready to book your cruise vacation or want to learn more about what cruise is best for you? Contact your local Cruise Planner Vacation Specialist at 678-901-0993.