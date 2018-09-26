The kids are back in school and most of us are thinking about America’s second most favorite season, Autumn (second to Spring).
For those of us in the deep south we are ready for some cooler weather and a break from cutting our grass. So, if you are considering a getaway before all the activity of the upcoming holidays, you can’t go wrong with a cruise.
The most popular Fall cruises packages include trips to New England and Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, U.S. River Cruises, Hawaii and repositioning.
I’ll elaborate on just the first one and save the others for later.
New England/Canada Fall Cruises: These are the ones most of us think of, especially if we are thinking about fall foliage. Have you ever heard of the ‘leaf peeping’ phenomenon? It’s when autumn enthusiasts flock to leafy destinations to marvel at the leaves changing color and there’s no better way to enjoy the hardwoods with their kaleidoscope of colors than from the deck of a ship. These cruises travel up the US East Coast into Canada and often into the St. Lawrence River.
You'll see the most beautifully vibrant landscapes in ports like Bar Harbor (don’t miss the old-fashioned lobster bake), Portland, Sydney in Nova Scotia and Charlottetown on Prince Edward Island. Many itineraries also include visits to one or more fascinating and historical cities like Baltimore, Boston, Quebec City, Halifax, and even New York City so you get a great mix of small scenic ports and larger, bustling cities in one sailing.
Each year, the weather — and, more importantly, the amount of rainfall — impacts when the peak leaf-viewing season takes place. This can change as you move down the coast of Canada and the United States, so do your research. Farmer's Almanac has yearly forecasts by state, and the interactive foliage maps by Smoky Mountains show predictions by week and geographic area.
Fall foliage cruises aren’t that well known and are often overlooked. Many don’t think of this option, though they’ve “been there, done that” in the Caribbean or Alaska. They are a great alternative to those looking to enjoy something other than the beach. These voyages deliver charm and culture without the expense and time it takes to get to Europe. These cruises also tend to favor an older demographic.
Another attraction to the, perhaps less adventurous, is that English is either the first or second language and the destinations are considered about as safe as it gets.
All the traditional larger ship cruise lines such as Carnival, Norwegian, and Princess all have these Fall cruises. The luxury level lines such as Silversea, Seabourne, and Viking also include these itineraries.
American Cruise Lines with their river and coastal cruises also has several unique smaller ship cruises specifically tailored to Fall foliage such as their 8 day/7 night Hudson River cruise only offered in September and October. This cruise begins and ends in New York City.
Oh, did I mention the lobster bake? Or perhaps I should also mention the New England clam chowder! Yum!
