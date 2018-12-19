In Part 1 of this article I mentioned that Walt Disney World was HUGE! If you are travelling with smaller children this can be quite an impact to their overall enjoyment and memories.
Trying to spend the whole day at the theme parks can wear you and your small children out and quickly turn your dream vacation into something like the Griswold’s family nightmare vacation to Walley World in National Lampoon’s movie “Vacation.”
Families who cut lodging expenses by booking at a budget hotel sometimes end up so far away from Disneyworld that it is a major hassle to return to the hotel for a mid-day swim and nap.
The best, and typically most expensive, hotel options are the Disneyworld Resorts. However, good quality non-Disney hotels can be found close to the parks if you know where/how to look. The key is to make a mid-day return to the hotel to relax easy and convenient.
I said “best” hotels are the Disney ones and that is because of their location, convenience, amenities, and perks. They range from one, two, and three bedroom condo-like accommodations to more traditional hotel and motel options even down to campsites and cabins.
Here are many of the benefits of staying at a Disneyworld resort:
1. Free parking at all of the Walt Disney World theme parks for the entire length of your stay. (Standard parking rate is $25 per day)
2. Quick access to all of the theme parks by Disney transportation. Such as, monorail (to be modernized), motor coach, water taxi, or even the upcoming Skyliner(goldola), and autonomous ground transportation.
3. Breakfast with many of the Disney characters (by reservation only).
4. Your park purchases can be delivered to your hotel room so you don’t have to lug them around all day.
5. Disney cast members and other employees at the resorts are very knowledgeable about Walt Disney World and are available to answer any of your questions.
6. Free transportation from the Orlando International Airport via Disney’s Magical Express service.
7. Guaranteed admission to the theme parks! Sometimes during the peak season the theme parks will fill up fast. While regular admission guests are turned away, Disney resort guests will always be allowed entrance into the parks.
8. Each day there will be one theme park with extra magic hours, either in the morning or at night. These are special hours that only resort guests can take advantage of.
9. Advance FastPass reservations up 60 days prior to arrival vs. 30 days for non-resort guests. This will drastically help to ensure you get no-wait access to your favorites.
When going over all the options for your next dream vacation, consider staying at an on-site Disney owned resort. Walt Disney World resorts are divided into three different categories, value, moderate and deluxe.
Value: Pop Century Resort, All Star Music Resort, All Star Movies Resort and All Star Sports Resort. There is also the cabins and campgrounds of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort.
Moderate: Caribbean Beach Resort, Coronado Springs Resort, Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, and Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.
Deluxe: Animal Kingdom Lodge, Beach Club Resort, Boardwalk Inn, Contemporary Resort, Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Polynesian Resort, Wilderness Lodge, and Yacht Club Resort.
Stay tuned for the final part to this story next week. Contact Mike Hunter at 678-901-0993 when you are ready to visit Disneyworld and experience the magic for yourself.