Cruising is a near-perfect vacation. You board the ship at a port (which is a very short flight from Atlanta or you can drive from Polk County to five ports in 8 hours or less), unpack once and—for one low all-inclusive price—enjoy free meals and entertainment while never having to worry about where to go or what to do next.
Just pick from the incredible assortment of activities that are laid out in the ship’s daily program, which is delivered to your stateroom each day.
But with precious few days off during the school year and a busy schedule year-round, committing to a traditional 7-night cruise may sound impossible.
However, you don’t have to rule out an ocean voyage for your next stress-busting getaway.
Vacations don't always have to be long escapes. Sometimes you just need to get away for a few days, and shorter cruises are the perfect length for a quick break.
What are the benefits of three- or four-day mini-vacays?
1. It's a great way for the first-timer to get a taste of ocean cruising. This is simple way to see what you’ve been missing.
2. You’ll get to experience the perks of cruising, many of which are unique to ocean cruising, in just a few days.
3. The short cruises are quite inexpensive. You have very little to risk in terms of time and money.
For the ports nearest Polk County you have the following 4-day cruise destinations during the school year:
♦ Charleston, S.C.: Nassau, Bahamas
♦ Jacksonville, Fla.: Freeport and Nassau Bahamas and Princess Cays
♦ Mobile, Ala.: Cozumel, Mexico
♦ New Orleans, La.: Cozumel
♦ Tampa, Fla.: Cozumel, Key West, and Havana, Cuba
If you have a flexible schedule some of these cruises are priced such that a couple can cruise for less than $800; including cruise fare, taxes, port fees, and gratuities.
Add up what you’d spend on a weekend land getaway on hotel, food, shopping and entertainment. It's often more than the cost of a short cruise. Talk to your friends and family about experiencing a shorter cruise.
Finally, a short cruise out of Port Canaveral (Orlando) or even Miami or Ft. Lauderdale is a fantastic “add-on” to a visit to Universal Orlando or Walt Disney World theme parks.
Ready to book your next dream vacation or want to learn more about what is best for you? Contact your local Cruise Planner Vacation Specialist at 678-901-0993.