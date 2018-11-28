Jamaica is the third largest Caribbean island and is about the size of Connecticut and has a population of close to 3 million residents. The people are friendly, dynamic, and filled with enthusiasm.
You saw this clearly in the movie “Cool Runnings” which loosely depicted the 1988 Olympic debut of the Jamaican National Bobsled Team.
While the island is relatively small, it has lots to offer vacationers and one of the best ways to experience the island is within one of the many All-Inclusive resorts----which actually originated in Jamaica.
In 1981, Gordon "Butch" Stewart, a young air conditioner salesman with no hotel experience, saw the potential in a piece of waterfront land in Jamaica. He bought the property, Bay Roc, renovated and expanded it.
The rooms got dramatic facelifts, and Stewart decided to rent them to couples only. Sandals Montego Bay opened and the rest is history.
Religion takes many forms in Jamaica, but all are reflected in the local culture. The Guinness Book of World Records determined Jamaica to have the most churches per square mile of any place on the planet. (I guess they never visited Polk County) The island hosts many different Christian denominations as well as many non-Christian such as Rastafarians (practiced by Bob Marley).
Jamaica has no shortage of beaches. Virtually all of the resorts will have their own beach and some of them are incredible.
However, the island also has a number of top-rated beaches outside the resorts such as Negril, which is the longest and most famous. Here you can get your hair braided, catch some rays, do some snorkeling, or enjoy an aloe massage.
Doctor’s Cave Beach has all the family friendly conveniences such as showers, beach umbrellas, chairs, etc. to rent. It also has a seaside food court. One of the most unusual beaches is Frenchman’s Cove which is the most unique and probably most photo-worthy since it is bordered by a lush garden and river.
The $10.00 entry fee keeps it less crowded and quiet.
Waterfalls such as Dunn’s River, Blue Hole, and YS Falls are just the right size and water volume to allow climbing and swimming and some level of jumping and diving.
Dunn’s River is the most famous and has clear cold mountain water falling 600 feet over stone steps.
Rick’s Café is probably Negril’s hottest attraction. Here you can talk to locals, enjoy refreshments, listen to a live reggae band, and enjoy a breathtaking sunset view. You will also see some crazy cliff divers jumping off trees on the highest cliff (around 35 feet).
No visit to Jamaica would be complete without experiencing some of their unique cuisine. Probably the most famous Jamaican dish is jerk pork—the ultimate island barbecue. The pork is covered with a paste of Scotch bonnet peppers, pimento berries (allspice), and other herbs, and cooked slowly over a coal fire.
Many aficionados believe the best jerk comes from Boston Beach, near Port Antonio. Their most famous soup—the fiery pepperpot—is a spicy mixture of salt pork, salt beef, okra, and the island green known as callaloo.
Patties (spicy meat pies) elevate street food to new heights. Although patties actually originated in Haiti, Jamaicans excel at making them. Filled with beneficial antioxidants, soursop juice is tasty, refreshing, and healthy.
This is just a small sampling of what Jamaica has to offer.