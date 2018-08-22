Cozumel is Mexico's largest island—33 miles long and 8 miles wide. The island is very flat. From the mainland, the tall hotel buildings appear to float on the horizon. Shops, restaurants and nightlife are concentrated in San Miguel, the only town, which is on the west coast of the island.
Cozumel is the most popular cruise stop in Mexico and can host as many as four large ships simultaneously. Pretty much every major cruise line includes Cozumel as one of its destinations at some time during the year.
So why is Cozumel so popular with cruise lines? Here are just a few reasons:
It is fairly easy to get to from many US ports and offers an excellent cruise ship terminal.
There are more than 300 restaurants on the island. Can you say “YUM”?
Arguably the best, or maybe second best, beaches in Mexico with lots to do on the beach or in the water such as:
Swimming, snorkeling, relaxing in the sun, para-sailing, kite surfing, and a tourist submarine.
There are two dolphinariums. The one we personally experienced and thoroughly enjoyed was The Dolphin Discovery inside Chankanaab National Reef Park. Inside this amazing park is where you can enjoy a day full of fun.
You’ll be able to swim and hang out with their friendly dolphins while they give you a handshake, hug, kiss, belly ride or even a foot push (imagine you are superman flying across the top of the water being propelled by two dolphins). You can also enjoy the company of sea lions and gentle manatees.
Cozumel is consistently rated one of the best dive sites in the world.
Spending the day at one of the nearby All-inclusive resorts is very popular. This is one way to avoid the larger beach crowds while getting all the amenities such as unlimited food and drink and use of the resort facilities.
For those of you that like to shop you have come to the right place. At the cruise ship docks there are several square blocks of stores selling just about anything you can imagine such as organic vanilla and chocolate, gold and silver jewelry, multicolored talavera pottery, T-shirts, and a large variety of inexpensive souvenirs. Or…..you can take the 45-minute ferry to see Playa del Carmen's shops, stalls, vendors, and restaurants. The main shopping street is Fifth Avenue, and it's got a few familiar names such as Starbucks and Tommy Bahama. There are also shops and stalls with Mexican wares. Be prepared to have fun bargaining in the markets and stalls—not, however, in retail stores. A good rule of thumb is, if it has AC they don’t bargain.
Typical shore excursions may include visiting the Maya ruins at Tulum; outdoor adventures such as snorkeling, scuba diving, sportfishing, a dune-buggy tour, a tequila history tour or a jungle tour on horseback; golf; or a shopping expedition to Cancun or Playa del Carmen.
The best time to visit Cozumel depends on what you want to do but most people consider it to be March to June, when the island enjoys daytime temperatures around 90°F and nighttime temperatures in the mid-70s. Winters are slightly cooler, with temperatures ranging between the upper 60s and the lower 80s. Late summer and early fall mark the rainy season, and hurricanes have been known to wreak havoc on the island.
