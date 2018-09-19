Editor's note: Mike Hunter was off on a sunny vacation of his own to Mexico when press time came around last week, so we've chosen one of his columns we enjoyed from August. Check back next week for a new one, and a return to the regular bi-weekly schedule. - KM
Colorado is a huge state with an incredible number of unique things to do, experience, and see. This article will only cover what my wife and I and our three daughters and five grandchildren recently experienced in a week this past June in the Colorado Springs area.
Pike’s Peak: As the second most-visited mountain on the planet, Pikes Peak stands at 14,115 feet tall and is majestic beyond its height. After all, few places in the world that are so grand in scale are also so easily checked off your bucket list. The peak is easily accessible to visitors of all ages and physical abilities by car and, hopefully next year, the Broadmoor Cog Railway (the cog-line is down in 2018). Beyond the amazing views you will have to try their special high- altitude recipe doughnuts with their secret ingredient.
Brown’s Canyon National Monument Whitewater Rafting: Paddling down the Arkansas River, you will not only get to experience the stunning scenery of the Canyon but also the exciting rapids of the river. These are Class II-III rapids and half and full day trips for all family members over 6 years of age are available.
Garden of the Gods: Garden of the Gods Park is a registered National Natural Landmark. It features dramatic views of 300' towering sandstone rock formations. Their paved walking paths make the tour of the area quite easy. Their world-class Visitor & Nature Center and museum helps to make this site the most visited attraction in the region. Enjoy one of Colorado's most photographed views while eating in their glass-enclosed café or from their terrace overlooking Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods. Where else can you eat inside a postcard?
Royal Gorge Bridge & Park: Home of America’s highest suspension bridge & zip line! Their aerial gondolas provide awesome 360° views of Colorado’s natural beauty from the best seat in the state. Glide 2,200 feet across the Gorge, 1,200 feet high above the Arkansas River.
Every angle showcases a unique view of the Gorge, Bridge, Park and the surrounding mountain ranges.
Cave of the Winds: Of course there is a cave with a family-friendly 45-60 minute tour. Then there is the wild side of the park.
Of the many options for attractions, here are some favorites:
♦ Take to the skies on the Bat-a-Pult, an epic 1200-foot aerial attraction (zip-line) high along beautiful Williams Canyon. Instead of ending at the bottom their unique system pulls you back to the nest!
♦ Thrill-seekers of all ages will enjoy the maze of steel beams, ropes and ladders in the Wind Walker’s Challenge course. Sitting on the rim of a 600 foot drop into Williams Canyon, the views are spectacular! But no fear, it’s safe and fun for the whole family!
♦ Then, there is the Terror-Dactyl! The first of its kind anywhere in the world, the TERROR-dactyl sits on the edge of a 200-foot cliff. Those brave enough to ride will be launched 150 feet into the canyon at nearly 100 miles per hour! This is one amazing thrill!
Paradise Cove (Guffey Gorge) Swimming Hole: This is a hidden little swimming hole only accessible by a short, but sometimes steep 1/2 mile hike. You will be rewarded for your effort with an afternoon of fun, and a whole lot of good stories to tell your friends. The cove itself is a small but deep pool, fed by a small waterfall. The pool is surrounded by steep granite cliffs that provide diving platforms for the adventurous. There are three different heights, each providing different levels of thrills and danger. Aside from swimming and cliff jumping the site is very scenic and a fun place to just hang out.
