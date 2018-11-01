Christmas Open House, anniversary planned for Saturday and Sunday
Local boutique The Brave Sparrow is giving shoppers a chance to find early Christmas presents during their event this weekend.
The Cedartown store will be hosting a Christmas Open House in con-junction with their One Year Anniversary Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, November 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Owner Paige Haney said customers can look forward to seeing many Christmas items, including ornaments, greenery, and jewelry in the shop this weekend.
As well, the first ten shoppers will receive a special gift, and all shop-pers will have the chance to enter their name in a drawing for a $50 gift certificate.
Haney has invited two local jewelry artists, Grit and Grace Art and Kayman Elizabeth Pearls, to sell their items in-store on Sunday.
The Brave Sparrow opened their doors in November 2017, and Haney said the store has been more successful than she anticipated.
“I’ve added more items to the inventory, including apparel and shoes, and I think that has helped bring more people into the store,” Haney said.
The boutique’s items are also available for purchase online through Facebook and Instagram.
The Brave Sparrow is located at 557 A. North Main Street, Cedartown.