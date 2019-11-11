With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, the Stocks family wants to ensure that people in the community who go without still have a chance to celebrate and enjoy a good, home cooked meal.
The annual feast is coming to the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart this Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meal is free to all in the community and additional support will be available people in need who come to eat.
Floreace Stocks, who heads up the event annually with help from friends and family, said it is always their goal to make sure that no one in the community goes without getting to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.
This is the 11th year they have been setup at the Nathan Dean (Rockmart) Community Center, located at 604 Goodyear Ave.
Donations make up a good portion of how they provide the feast annually, though they do the hard work of rolling up their sleeves and preparing the turkey and fixings for a lot of hungry mouths.
Stocks is asking those who are able to help to call her 678-719-1981.
This year’s annual meal will also have t-shirts available for $12 each, and Stocks can also be contacted above about purchases ahead of Nov. 16.
Live entertainment throughout the midday event from Inspirational Voices, Men’s Passing Through, Marvin Williams, Sharon Whatley, Apostle Trixie Morgan, and more.
Those in need will also be able to take home food baskets, clothes, coats and blankets. Toys for children in attendance will also be given out during the meal. God’s Loving Angels will be assisting with the annual event.