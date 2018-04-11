There are only a few weeks left to get ready for the annual celebration of spring as the Cedartown Junior Service League puts the final touches on their annual event at Peek Park.
The Cedar Valley Arts Festival is coming up Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29 as the organization celebrates the 54th year of the event.
“We have at least 70 vendors already booked, various food vendors, civic organizations who are going to take part this year,” said Junior Service League member Laura Newton. “We’re also going to have a children’s area with crafts and games that will be completely free for both days.”
Home Depot will also be back this year helping local youth put together hands-on help in craft projects, and several other events are planned as well.
Participants can first take part in the annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival 5K Road Race and Fun Run, the 21st year of the race. The cost is $20 before an April 21 early registration deadline, and $25 after. Those who want to register can go to Cedarvalleyartsfestival.com to learn more about how to participate and pay the fee. The race course includes much of the same route taken by wheelchair racers later in the summer, and the fun run only lasts a mile. The race starts at 8 a.m on Saturday before the festival kicks off.
Saturday’s kickoff to the festival also includes their annual Car Show, which will get rolling at 10 a.m. along with the gates opening for the day. Registration fees are to be announced. Additionally, there’s a Sunday afternoon dog show set to start at 2 p.m. — registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. — hosted by the festival with a $10 fee to enter your pup.
But the biggest part of the annual festival is all the colorful drawings for all to see.
“We’ll of course have artwork from all the schools in Polk County on display at the tennis courts,” Newton said. That alone accomplishes one mission of the Junior Service League at the annual festival: showcasing their support for local youth. It also ensures the community as a whole in Polk County enjoys a weekend together.
“It brings Rockmart and Cedartown together in one place, and view the artwork children have done,” Newton said.
All items are handmade by vendors at the festival from local and area artists and producers, and coming to Peek Park over the weekend to take part and walk around is free of charge. Gates are open Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.