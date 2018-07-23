This weekend youth from around Polk County will be converging on a Cedartown park for a celebration just before the end of summer break.
Before that, another ceremony will be held the evening before to show appreciation for volunteers and put the finishing touches for the main event Saturday.
The 20th annual Youth Summerfest Chuch Olympics will be having a pre-ceremony on Friday July 27, 2018 at Turner Street Recreation Park in Cedartown, starting at 5 p.m.
The main event, the Summerfest itself, will be held at Bert Woods Youth Athletic Complex Park (Northwest Park) this Saturday, July 28 in Cedartown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"This will be a day of fun, food, sports, and fellowship," organizers said in a release from over the weekend. "The Youth Summerfest encourages the youth to stay in school by giving them the school supplies necessary to begin the school year right."
There's fun for everyone from youth to the elderly. Youth will participate in Olympic-style games while the adults and the elderly partcipate in less strenuous games.
Medals are provided to those who compete and win.
Participants must provide a signed “Youth Summerfest Committee Vehicle Consent to Ride Release Form” by a Parent/Guardian to get on the van.
Children will not be allowed to get on the van or bus without this document. Buses will pick up at the following locations: Aragon Police Department by the park, Hogue Avenue Gym (Skateboard park in front of gym) in Rockmart.
In Cedartown, vans will pick up on Canal Street, Marietta Street, Queen Street, and Turner Street.
Riders need to be at those locations between 9 and 9:15 a.m. No transportation will be available after 9:45 a.m.