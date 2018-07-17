The last chance for fun and games before the start of the school year at the Polk School District is coming up, and local organizers have one more event to help youth get ready.
This year marks the 20th annual Youth Summerfest Olympics, which is just around the corner next Saturday July 28 at Bert Woods Youth Athletic Complex Park (Northwest Park) in Cedartown.
Participants can come take part in the Youth Summerfest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This will be a day of fun, food, sports, and fellowship,” organizers said in a press release. “The Youth Summerfest encourages the youth to stay in school by giving them the school supplies necessary to begin the school year right.”
Not only is the Summerfest for youth, but also has fun for all ages.
“The youth will participate in Olympic style games while the adults and the elderly partcipate in less strenuous games,” the release stated. “Medals are provided to those who compete and win.”
Participants must provide a signed “Youth Summerfest Committee Vehicle Consent to Ride Release Form” by a parent or guardian to get on the van if the need transportation to and from Bert Wood next Saturday. Kids will not be allowed to get on the van or bus without this document.
Buses will pick up at the following locations: Aragon Police Department by the park, Hogue Avenue Gym (Skateboard park in front of gym) in Rockmart.
In Cedartown, vans will pick up on Canal Street, Marietta Street, Queen Street, and Turner Street.
Riders need to be at those locations between 9 and 9:15 a.m.
No transportation will be available after 9:45 a.m.
For more information please contact Joy Fredrick at 770-713-5440, Kenneth Brown at 706-767-0874 or Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.