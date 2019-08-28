Youth had a fun summer with plenty of books during the Annual Literacy Y.E.S. (Youth Experiencing Success) Reading Program was held during the months of June and July at First Baptist Church and St. Paul C.M.E. Church on Vann Street S. E. sponsored by Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness Inc. (YWTSA) in Jacksonville, Alabama.
This past summer's theme was “Books: The “Wh” within the Text.”
The program was free to participants Kindergarten through 6th grade from Alabama and Georgia. Science and Reading Centers assisted participants with comprehension skills through the use of text sets, graphic organizers, reading interventions, manipulatives, field trips, individual, paired, group and center-based activities.
When it opened back in June, the program held a free book fair for two days for both youth and adults and were able to take home donated copies for their own budding collections. Each participant also received a stuffed animal reading pal to join them in adventures within the pages at home as well. YWTSA members did the work ahead of the fair and reviewed collected titles and assisted with displaying the books as well.
Once the program got fully underway, youth spent sessions delving into Brain Quest games helping to put them in the right frame of mind for working together in groups and taking up reading challenges as well. Participants also went on trips to Jacksonville and Piedmont Libraries in Alabama and the Cedartown Library in Georgia, where they learned about the important roles libraries play in learning.
Activities also included time spent in The Science Center, which consisted of youth exploring the animal kingdom using fiction, non-fiction, songs, fables and poem books through directed reading and thinking activities which included anticipation guides and semantic mapping.
Visits to a farms in Piedmont, the Anniston Museum of Natural History and the Jacksonville Community Center swimming pool was also part of the summer fun, but not without taking learning opportunities as well. Participants still enjoyed poems, fairy tales, fables and songs during those trips.
Organizers expressed thanks to volunteers that have assisted the Literacy Y.E.S. Reading Program over the years which include Theresa Johnson Curry, Seclonia Morris, Lamiya Martin, Tarsha Jackson, Nancy Collier, Forrest McCombs, Jr., Emily Yvonne Lipscomb, Khalefa King, Honorable Sandra F. Sudduth, Michael McDermott, Gail Flemister, Candice Frasier and posthumous Kathleen Gamble and Rowena Siders. Additional thanks were given to those who hosted and helped youth during the summer, including St. Paul C.M.E. Church and First Baptist Church on Vann Street in Jacksonville, Cedartown Library, Our House Thrift Store and Penney Pinchers in Cedartown.
Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness Inc. (YWTSA) is a non-for –profit public service organization whose purpose is to provide individualized, as well as group pathways designed to connect each youth socially to educational and vocational training through real life experiences.
YWTSA’s goal to motivate, train and empower youth by building self-esteem, thereby increasing both educational and problem solving skills.