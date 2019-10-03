Mark those calendars now for this coming Sunday to have the opportunity to celebrate life during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The 5th annual Breast Cancer Survivor's Banquet is coming once again to Rockmart in an effort to spread awareness of the disease, but also celebrate those who have battled and conquered it. The banquet is being held at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 604 Goodyear Ave. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Attendees can begin to arrive when the doors open at 4 p.m.
This year's theme is "I Can-cer Vive" and organizers are giving the podium to Amy Burgess, the Director of Nursing with Heyman Hospice Care at Floyd.
Attendees can purchase now for $15 each, or $20 at the door.
Organizers are asking those survivors who wish to participate free of charge to register by Oct. 10.
The banquet has been held since 2015, when Open Hand Community Outreach recognized 50 survivors from around Northwest Georgia in their fight against breast cancer.
Visit http://www.openhandcommunityoutreach.org/banquet.html to register online, or contact 1-800-577-0165 to purchase tickets early.