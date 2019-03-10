The Cedartown and Rockmart tennis teams are keeping busy now that the weather has cleared some (of course, wait around a while in Georgia, that might change a bit.) But last week, Rockmart and Cedartown’s teams both scored big wins as they sought to remain on top for the season. Especially the Jackets, who look to make it back to state in Class AA play.
The Rockmart boys and girls tennis teams got into region play last week and came out with sweeps of the Gordon Central teams in home matches.
Jackson Norris won at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 7-6, Timothy Malone won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and No. 3 singles was won 6-0, 6-0 by Bennett Vest. At No. 1 doubles Gavin Tan and Dillon Mahan won 6-3, 6-3, and Elijah Malone and Hunter England won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team only gave up three sets during play last Thursday as the Lady Yellow Jackets shut out visiting Gordon Central 5-0.
Mary Ella Owen won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Emma Evans won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Maryann Earwood won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. No. 1 doubles was won 6-0, 6-0 by Hailey Fairel and Megan Clanton, and Maddie Ann Harp and Eisley Pope won No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0.
Rockmart’s teams were set to face Rome on Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Meanwhile, Cedartown also earned some big wins in play last week as well. They boys took a strong 4-1 win over Cass to keep the Bulldogs competitive so far this season, but the story of last week’s match-up with the Colonels’ tennis program came for the Lady Bulldogs’ Suzanne Ellis.
The 3-singles player took her opponent into a third set during play against the Lady Colonels and then took an outright win to help earn a 3-2 team win on the week.
That came on the heels of a sitting down 1-2 on the day that saw 2-doubles {span}Guadalupe Escutia and Katie Kriesler team win a tiebreaker match to setup the win for Ellis.
{span}Their win for the March 7 matches came on the heels of a 5-0 win for the boys team over Troup County, and a 4-1 win for the Lady Bulldogs over the Lady Tigers on March 6.
{span}Cedartown is back in action after press time on Tuesday hosting Sandy Creek in region play, then host Gordon Central on Thursday afternoon. They’ll start off next week heading to Rockmart in rivalry competition on Monday, March 18.