With the recent period of heavy rain, the Rockmart tennis teams have had to reschedule a few of their games.
The Jackets have also had trouble getting outdoor court time due to the bad weather so instead have held practice inside the Eastside Elementary school gym.
“The rain affects us because we have to change our schedule and it is hard to find time when we are already playing three or four matches each week,” girls head coach Kent Mathis said. “We also have to try and match the other schools’ schedules.”
Both the boys and girls teams are currently behind two games as they missed the chance to play Rome and Pepperell last week.
“Right now, since it’s early in the season, we are trying to make up all of the matches that have to be cancelled,” Mathis said. “But as the season goes on, we will only make up the region matches.”
The girls are looking forward to playing Coosa, Woodland, and Chattooga this week.
“We expect to win, we don't play to lose,” Mathis said.
Mathis mentioned that since the girls’ basketball is still playing in the state playoffs, one of the starting varsity tennis players, Emma Evans, isn't there to play in the matches.
“We hope they win,” Mathis said. “We wish them well.”
The Lady Jackets tennis team is currently 2-0 in their season.
“We’re young but we’re working hard,” Mathis said.
The boys and girls home matches against Rome have both been rescheduled for Mar. 4 at 4 p.m. The missed matches against Pepperell will also be rescheduled but the date and time is to be determined.