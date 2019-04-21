Howard “Doc” Ayers’ dream of making sure the resources are there to help community organizations through a fun time out on the links continues onward, along with a tradition he enjoys celebrating in April.
This time of year, Ayers comes down to his office in Cedartown on Main Street within the Mundy building for a brief morning meeting with the first team to traditionally sign up for the annual Ayers-Beck Celebrity Golf Tournament. That happens to be Olin Gammage, who comes with his son to bring their registration fee and have the honor to top the list of participants.
The tournament coming into its 29th year is set for a May 10 tee-off at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cedartown, with early check-in set for 9 a.m., and a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Space is limited to 30 6-player teams and includes a Par 3 competition where the closest to the pin contest continues onward, along with a $100 donation for each Par 3 completed by players from Cedartown Insurance Agency.
Tournament hole sponsorship is still available as well, and are $100 each. The Championship level sponsors for 2019 include Waste Industries, The HON Company, Duffey Southeast Construction and Polk County Public Service. Raymond James is also offering support to the tournament as well. ‘
Signups for teams are $125 per player of six, and checks can be made out to the Doc Ayers Ray Beck Community Foundation, Inc. and sent into the Polk Healthcare Foundation’s office in Rome at 400 Turner McCall Blvd., Suite 102, Rome, Ga., 30165.
The deadline to register to play is on May 3. Those who want to can also register individually to play.
Anyone with questions can contact Cassidy Carter at 706-509-3290 for more information.