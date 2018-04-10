Innovation in sports usually comes by way of the individual deciding that some slight change in a throw of the ball, or the design of a play will give an individual or team a competitive advantage, while still staying technically within the rules.
The results have completely changed the sports everyone loves over time. The curve ball provided pitchers a way to stump batters, and thought unfair at the time ended up in contemporary times giving the man or woman on the mound a variety of ways they can toss a ball. Football’s forward pass these days seems like a quaint invention compared to the high-speed offenses of today’s game.
Yet these subtle changes in sports are nothing compared to technology in use on the sidelines of sports, which gives players and coaches a chance to evaluate their performance instantly, and correct problems before it can cost them a game.
A rush toward digital solutions for performance problems is being seen throughout all of the sporting world, from professional teams right down to Polk County’s high school programs.
One that athletics officials are seeing grow each year as the competition grows tougher for Cedartown and Rockmart high school teams.
Head football and baseball coach Doyle Kelley said a good example of how technology is being used on the sidelines is through a software package called Hudl.
He said that with the help of a camera over one of the end zones which is connected to a receiver in the press box and connected to the internet, a team can then use iPads or other tablets on the sidelines to review video during a game, allowing for instant replays for coaches to show off what their players are doing during games that are right or wrong.
“Because everything is hooked up to the internet, you can look at the video right on the field,” Kelley said. “So another team could run a play against us, and we can shoot the video of that play right down to the iPad just a couple of seconds after it is over.”
It is an application that works not just in football, but all sports. Basketball coaches can access it on the sideline with video from up above in the bleachers. Coaches can shoot video from the press box of a baseball or softball game and show the full view of fields, and allow players to see where they might have been out of place during a particular play.
“Other teams have been using big televisions under a tent, can video the game and shoot it right straight to the iPads or computers, and that way during the game they can get the kids over and show them what is going on,” Kelley said.
The technology is rampant. According to Hudl’s website, more than 160,000 teams and 4.2 million unique users use the software across the world. The company founded in 2006 is based out of Lincoln, Nebraska, and is used not just for video analysis of plays, but also keeps track of a variety of metrics, statistics and can even help improve a player’s techniques in practice and play.
The tools are useful, but to keep the playing field even the Georgia High School Athletic Association has changed rules about what is allowed on the sidelines, and where cameras can be.
As technology use increases throughout the sporting world, from the coaches and players on the sidelines using it to improve their games and media increasingly finds new ways to distribute those contests through a variety of mediums both online and traditional, so too is the need for more speed.
There’s also video being streamed to large screens in stadiums large and small for fans to view instant replay or live action they might miss otherwise, and much more.
In response to increased needs from sports for internet access, the Polk County Board of Education approved a spending plan to bring updated data lines to the Rockmart High School press box at their football field, and to the Cedartown High School field house and weight room next to Doc Ayers field.
Kelley and Rockmart High School Athletic director Doyle Kelley were both glad to hear the news that the district would be making the funds available for the internet upgrades.
It will cost the district $54,819.23 for the work to be completed by Progressive Communications, but they’ll get an E-Rate Reimbursement from the state of $46,596.25 to cover most of that bill. Ultimately the total cost ends up being $8,222.88.
Coaches like Kelley emphasize highly the importance of understanding that technology use on the sidelines isn’t a silver bullet, sure-fire way to win. The digital tools now at coaches and players disposal are useful tools however, and adds a layer of action and response to games that can turn the tide of a contest.
“It is something that a lot of schools already have and use the technology at a high level,” Kelley said. “It is all amazing.”