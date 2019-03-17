Local teams are finding their footing in some cases as the soccer season continues, but others are not having the luck they hoped as both high school programs face another busy week ahead in at home and on the road.
Especially as they look to score wins in region play and rise in the rankings.
Right now, both boys and girls programs remain in the middle of the standings, but a couple of wins this week could propel them right back upward toward victory.
Here’s a rundown of how the schools fared in play this past week, and what they have ahead:
Jacket boys and girls earn wins in region play
The Rockmart boys went 2-0 last week and the Lady Jackets split in their games against Model and Chattooga as the soccer programs gained much-needed victories ahead of a busy schedule on and off the bus in the days to come.
Rockmart’s boys took to the pitch with the hopes of getting a big win this past week, and came away with two instead. They finished off Chattooga with a 2-1 finish on March 12, and then followed that up the next day with a 2-0 win over the Model Blue Devils.
The Jackets stood at 4-4 overall as of press time and with information available, and 3-3 in region play.
The Lady Jackets won their first game of the previous week in a 2-1 finish over Chattooga on March 12, but fell the following day in a 12-2 loss to Model on March 13. They held a region record of 1-4, and were 1-4-1 overall. Their win over the Lady Indians marked their first victory of the season so far — based on scores available at press time.
Both teams face Armuchee to start the week on March 19, head to Pepperell on March 20 and come back home to face Model again on March 22.
As of press time, the Jackets and Lady Jackets held a fifth place spot in region play.
Cedartown teams still seeking victories in region play
The strange end to the Cedartown boys game capped off a week that was supposed to feature a pair of games — including a hoped-for region match-up against the Grangers soccer program — but it didn’t work out that way for the Bulldogs or Lady Bulldogs
The boys took a 0-0 tie against North Murray in out-of-area competition and the Lady Bulldogs ended their evening with a 3-0 loss to the Lady Mountaineers as the week came to a close.
Cedartown was supposed to play against LaGrange at week’s end, but both the boys and girls games were called off and will have to be rescheduled ahead of the end of the regular season.
As of now, the boys team stood at 5-4-1 in the standings after the North Murray tie, with a 1-1 record and holding onto a fourth place spot in the region.
The Lady Bulldogs were 0-2 in 5-4A play, and 1-8 overall with scores available at press time. They stood in fifth place for the time being.
Both Cedartown teams have region competition back on tap this week, starting off on March 19 on the road at Cartersville, and continuing on this week with Troup County at home in region play. At midweek, Woodland is on the schedule for home as well.