A benefit ride and show of SXS (side by side) and ATVs is coming up this weekend to help a young man raise money for an autism advocacy group.
Team Kam's Badest Ride SXS/ATV Ride and Show is being held at Knucklehead's Cafe on Saturday, Nov. 2. Registration is $10 for the event and begins at 10:30 a.m.
Nikki Humphreys, Kam's mom, said her 11-year-old son is seeking to help raise money for Autism Speaks. It is the largest autism advocacy organization in the country and focuses on research, awareness and provides support to families for those who have autism.
The event itself begins at 12 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Trophies are being handed out for the Best in Show in both categories. A raffle will also be part of the day's fun as well.
Vendor spots are also available for the show at $20 each.
Those interested in learning more can visit the event's Facebook page.