A pair of Northside Elementary teachers got to celebrate this spring being named on the state level as STEM Scholars for 2019.
Some 23 teachers were honored in late March which included Northside's Joshua Bearden and Lawana Gurley for the Georgia Youth Science and Technology Center's annual scholar awards.
The annual awards are given out to those educators in Kindergarten through Eighth grades who provide classroom experience for youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
Bearden and Gurley are both coaches of the Northside DawgBots team, and also are part of the Science Olympiad and many other programs providing youth with opportunities to grow in STEM learning.