Floyd Primary Care in Taylorsville will offer flu vaccines to its current patients during two upcoming walk-in flu clinics.
The clinics will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
“We provide this service to make it more convenient for patients to get their flu shot early in the season,” said Dr. Jessica Stepp, Floyd Primary Care physician. “Our goal is to get as many of our patients vaccinated as possible. This year’s flu season is predicted to be as bad as last year. We want to minimize influenza infection and its deadly complications in our community.”
Patients should bring photo identification and their insurance card. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for self-pay patients is $25.
For more information or to make an appointment for other health care needs, call 770-684-8700.