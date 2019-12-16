The City of Taylorsville made local history by closing the roads, bringing out Santa, and hosting its first-ever Christmas parade this past week. Dozens lined the city’s downtown area, eager for a new opportunity to celebrate the holidays in the comfort of their own hometown.
Despite being a first attempt, the parade featured numerous floats featuring the likes of local businesses, characters like The Grinch, members of the US Army, individual citizens, Santa, and many others. The organizers even prepared a snow machine and attached it to the back of one of the floats to kick the festivities off.
Taylorsville’s smaller size also meant the parade got to revive an old tradition that many don’t see anymore: throwing of the candy. Children and family members alike could be seen scrambling for the treats as they were thrown out by float sitters, and there were plenty more opportunities for free candy and gifts at the toy giveaway held afterwards.
Santa, who was escorted through the parade in a firetruck, also made a return later with Mrs. Clause, and the two took photos and heard wishes all afternoon. While Taylorsville is right next to Rockmart, their parade certainly offers an intimate feeling one can’t get just anywhere. Citizens interested in watching for themselves are welcome to visit next year.
More information about the city, the parade, or other Christmas events held by Taylorsville can visit https://www.facebook.com/Taylorsville-Community-Events-652823134828911/.
Those who enjoyed the event owe thanks to the City of Taylorsville, the various businesses and individuals who took the time to prepare floats, and the volunteers who helped plan the show.