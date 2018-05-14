The Polk County Board of Elections has thus far received more than 400 ballots from either in-person votes or those mailing-in their choices for local and statewide primary races coming up on May 22.
Elections Director Karen Garmon said that exactly 470 were in as of Monday morning, and more are coming each day to take part in the upcoming primary.
"We'll also be open until 7 p.m. on both Tuesday and Thursday this week at both locations," Garmon announced.
The Board of Elections has polling places setup at the Rockmart Community Center on Goodyear Street and at their office in the County Administration Office on West Avenue in Cedartown.
For three local races, votes will decide who will appear uncontested on November ballots in District 1 for the Polk County Commission, along with District 1 of the Polk County Board of Education, and District 4 as well.
This month's primary race will determine whether local Republicans in the District 1 County Commission race will be represented alone on the November ballot by incumbent Jose Iglesias, appointed to fill an open seat late last summer, or Gary Martin, who also sought that same seat last year as well.
The primary ballot also includes Republican candidates for the District 1 school board seat will be determined in a race between Robert Furr and Britt Madden Jr., and the District 4 race features incumbent Grady McCrickard and Vicki Mayes.
Voters can head to the polls during normal business hours through the rest of the week -- primary early voting ends on Friday -- except for Tuesday and Thursday night this week, since hours have been extended.