Help for those in the greatest need during the cold months on affording the heating bill is coming soon through Tallatoona CAP.
The organization's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will begin helping low income senior households and home bound residents beginning on Friday, November 1 at 8:30 a.m.
Those 65 and over and can't afford the additional cost of heating during the winter months will get the first opportunity at taking part. Home bound residents seeking help can request an appointment coming to them, but only by calling the appointment line.
The general public who needs assistance can begin submitting applications on Monday, December 2 at 8:30 a.m.
Anyone seeking help will be received by appointment only, and funds will be available on a first come, first serve basis until all is exhausted. The program allows those who are eligible to receive either $350 or $400 toward their heating bill or source during the winter months.
The ability to receive assistance is based on the size of a household and median income, starting at one person making upward of $23,776 per year, and going upward to 16 people living off an income of no more than $74,073 a year.
Additional requirements are a state issued photo ID or driver's license, Social Security cards for everyone living in a household, proof of citizenship or immigration status, the most current heating bill - though those with gas or other sources will need both that bill and their electric bill - and proof of income for the last 30 days for everyone 18 and over living in a residence. That includes but isn't limited to alimony, child support, disability, pension, rental income, retirement, social security, unemployment, wages from work, wages from self-employment and worker's compensation.
Anyone in the household without income over the age of 18 must also be present at appointments.
Those without proper documentation will have to reschedule their appointment if they arrive without what they need. Appointments do not guarantee any heating assistance. Approvals and payments are only made when and if funds are received for the program.
They advise people to continue paying their bills whether they receive assistance or not.
To schedule an appointment, call 770-817-4666, or toll free for those with 706 area codes at 770-773-7730 for those 65 and over starting on Nov. 1, and the general public on Dec. 2.
Visit tallatoonacap.org and click Book Now as an additional option.
The organization serves Bartow, Cobb, Douglas, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties.