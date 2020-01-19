It was a night of celebration at Zion A Habitation of Gods Glory and Praise’s chapel on Prior Station Road brought together parents and youngsters for Tallatoona CAP’s annual pageant for the Cedartown Pre-K.
Students from the different classrooms took to the stage on Friday evening, January 10 to celebrate their various styles in front of local judges to determine who was the cutest of all the young boys and girls.
The chapel headed by Apostle Trixie Morgan hosted the second pageant for Tallatoona CAP to determine the Little Miss and Mister of the classrooms.