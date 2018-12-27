In the past years as the Tallapoosa Circuit Drug Court developed first under Judge Richard Sutton’s leadership, then under Judge Meng Lim, there was always a common presence from year-to-year during the holidays.
That was thanks to the efforts of the ladies at St. James Episcopal Church putting in the effort and time buying, preparing, and delivering the Christmas party food for drug court participants annually.
In 2018, the drug court honored those who have served over the past 14 years from the church in helping with the holiday party with a special treat of their own during the Dec. 14 event.
Thank you cards and roses went to Hazl Brumby; her daughter Paige, Francis Gresley, and Beam Sutton for their efforts over the years of providing a big feast at the Goodyear Civic Center in Cedartown for Drug Court participants. The group also gave a special thanks to Vickie Bradshaw for her help as well.
It was their last year to cook for the Drug Court participants, who enjoyed a feast of ham; green beans, macaroni and cheese, turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, cranberry, and yeast rolls at the Civic Center.
In a brief release from the Drug Court, Coordinator Regina Roberts added “we are extremely thankful to "our ladies" for the delicious meals they have lovingly provided the last 14 years.”
She did not say who will be taking up the mantle in 2019 for the holiday party, but those who want to help can contact Roberts at 770-749-6797 or to provide volunteer services for the court during anytime of the year.