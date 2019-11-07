Taco Bell fans in Cedartown can now rejoice after the reopening of their favorite fast food chain locally.
The national restaurant closed its doors to complete renovation work in the past weeks that included a complete overhaul of the outside and a change to the dining room inside. Even the parking lot has a fresh coat of asphalt.
Both the dining room and drive thru opened again for customers on Wednesday, November 6. They closed more than two weeks ago to complete the work that began in October with the restaurant remaining partially open.