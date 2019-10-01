Taco Bell customers will have to bear with the fast food chain for the time being as they work on improvements within the dining room of the restaurant at the North Main Street location in Cedartown.
As September closed out, Taco Bell shut down the dining room but has kept the kitchen and drive thru operational as it undergoes a remodel. Drive thru hours will remain the same until the dining room re-opens once work is completed.
Those are currently listed as 7 a.m. to midnight on Sundays through Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.