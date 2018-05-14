The second grade hall is abuzz each May with the anticipation of an event that celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, Mrs. Morris’ Mother’s Day Tea.
Susan Morris began teaching in 1998 at Goodyear Elementary School and in her first year began the Mother’s Day Tea, a formal event celebrating her students’ mothers.
The event each year features projects that the students work on as Mother’s Day gifts. From poems, to drawings, books and crafts, each child creates memorable keepsakes that they present to their mom at the tea.
Student desks are transformed into dreamy table-scapes of pastel table clothes, candles and greenery. Soft music is played in the background as students escort their mothers into the classroom one at a time, however not before presenting her with a rose. Mothers take their seats and are treated to a performance by the class of two songs and recitation of a Mother’s Day poem.
Morris then shows a video of music and photos captured throughout the school year. The Mother’s Day Tea includes refreshments of cupcakes and punch alongside tears of joy and laughter. Each mother and child then has the opportunity to have their photo in front of a specially made background before leaving with the student’s silhouette.
At the end of the event the room is filled with hugs and a special memory that the mothers take with them.
This year marked the 20th Annual Mother’s Day Tea in which Morris addressed the crowd about her mother, “my mom always said that Mother’s Day was the second most special day of the year.
“She normally is here to help me with this event, however she passed on four years ago and I continue to do this to honor her,” said Morris.
Morris’ mother was also the inspiration behind starting the Mother’s Day Tea, “my mama always took care of me and I think it is important to honor mothers and what they mean in our lives,” said Morris.
Thanks to Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod, who was kind enough to share this report. – KM, PCSJ Editor