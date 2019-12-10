Polk County Police are seeking help identifying the suspect in the photo attached to this story this morning after they are alleged to have committed an armed robbery at the Cowboys gas station on Highway 278 in the Fish Creek area overnight.
Detective Tory Wright reported that around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, an white suspect wearing dark clothing came into the Cowboys wielding a sawed off shotgun and got away with all the cash in the registers.
The suspect drove off in a mid-2000's model Chevrolet Suburban, which via video evidence is difficult to determine whether it is champagne or tan in color.
Police consider the suspect still at large and armed, Wright said.
Those with any information are asked to immediately contact 911 or the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.